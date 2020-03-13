Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Boosts Position in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 154.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,251 shares during the quarter. Childrens Place makes up 2.6% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Childrens Place worth $9,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Childrens Place in the fourth quarter worth $3,299,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Childrens Place in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Childrens Place in the fourth quarter worth $1,200,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Childrens Place in the fourth quarter worth $1,206,000.

In related news, Director John E. Bachman acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.80 per share, for a total transaction of $156,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Norman S. Matthews acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.69 per share, for a total transaction of $576,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $33.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $563.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.75. Childrens Place Inc has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $116.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.75 and its 200 day moving average is $70.90.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $524.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.09 million. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Childrens Place Inc will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLCE shares. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Childrens Place in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley raised Childrens Place to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Childrens Place from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Childrens Place currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.23.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

