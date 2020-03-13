Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 38,990 shares during the quarter. CAI International makes up about 1.3% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned 0.92% of CAI International worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in CAI International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of CAI International by 60.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of CAI International by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAI International during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CAI International during the third quarter worth about $138,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAI opened at $15.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $321.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.65. CAI International Inc has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $29.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.90.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The transportation company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.15). CAI International had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $103.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. CAI International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CAI International Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

CAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

