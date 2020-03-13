Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 589,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,761 shares during the quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned 0.70% of Casa Systems worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 171,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 66,538 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 22,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CASA shares. BidaskClub downgraded Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Northland Securities raised Casa Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Shares of Casa Systems stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.80. Casa Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.14. Casa Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $112.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.77 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casa Systems Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casa Systems Profile

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

