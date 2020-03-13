Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Buys 787,859 Shares of Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 100.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,570,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 787,859 shares during the quarter. Noodles & Co accounts for approximately 2.5% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned 3.56% of Noodles & Co worth $8,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 149.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 39,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 22,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS opened at $4.84 on Friday. Noodles & Co has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.19. The firm has a market cap of $237.88 million, a P/E ratio of 161.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Noodles & Co had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $113.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.93 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Noodles & Co will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Noodles & Co from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Noodles & Co in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.69.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

