Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Buys New Position in Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 323,493 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Alphatec as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 57.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 228,289 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Alphatec in the third quarter worth $75,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Alphatec by 24.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,258 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alphatec by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 48,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Alphatec by 29.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,486 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphatec news, EVP David Sponsel acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $49,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $248,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 794,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,847. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $270.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.27. Alphatec Holdings Inc has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $7.93.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 50.25% and a negative return on equity of 177.78%. The business had revenue of $32.35 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATEC shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Alphatec from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Alphatec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

