Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Buys New Shares in Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 171,910 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned 0.27% of Forterra at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRTA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Forterra by 2,552.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Forterra by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Forterra by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 98,300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Forterra in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Forterra in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Forterra stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. Forterra Inc has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $564.22 million, a PE ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Forterra had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $363.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Forterra Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FRTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub cut Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Forterra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.61.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

