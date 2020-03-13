Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Buys New Stake in PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 203,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,498,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of PQ Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PQ Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 741,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,815,000 after buying an additional 22,871 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in PQ Group by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 274,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in PQ Group by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 12,661 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in PQ Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in PQ Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

PQG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of PQ Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of PQ Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PQ Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of PQ Group in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of PQ Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PQ Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of PQ Group stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.11. PQ Group Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $17.26.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $352.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.32 million. PQ Group had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PQ Group Holdings Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

