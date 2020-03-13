Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Buys Shares of 146,956 Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 146,956 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,938,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned 0.45% of Thermon Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Thermon Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermon Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of Thermon Group stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. Thermon Group Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $27.73. The firm has a market cap of $469.60 million, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Thermon Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermon Group Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

