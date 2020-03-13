Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Buys Shares of 59,825 Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned 0.29% of Materion as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Materion by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Materion by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Materion in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Materion in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Materion in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTRN opened at $34.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.90. The stock has a market cap of $798.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.93. Materion Corp has a 52 week low of $34.50 and a 52 week high of $71.97.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $280.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.33 million. Materion had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Materion Corp will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

In related news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 4,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $281,234.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at $281,234.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti raised Materion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

