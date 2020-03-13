Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Cuts Position in Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC cut its stake in Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,307 shares during the quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Hudson worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUD. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Hudson by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Hudson by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Hudson by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Hudson during the 3rd quarter worth $393,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hudson during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUD opened at $3.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.37. Hudson Ltd has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $438.83 million, a P/E ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Hudson had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $475.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hudson Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HUD shares. ValuEngine downgraded Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group downgraded Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Hudson from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

