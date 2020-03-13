Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 81.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 740,047 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 332,287 shares during the quarter. Harmonic comprises approximately 1.6% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned about 0.82% of Harmonic worth $5,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,404,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,372 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Shares of HLIT opened at $4.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $530.28 million, a PE ratio of -61.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19. Harmonic Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $122.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLIT. BidaskClub raised shares of Harmonic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

In other Harmonic news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 52,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $370,803.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,154.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.