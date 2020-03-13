Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Has $12.33 Million Position in DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,488,790 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,029 shares during the quarter. DHT comprises about 3.5% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned about 1.01% of DHT worth $12,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in DHT by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,011 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in DHT during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in DHT during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in DHT during the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHT. DNB Markets lowered DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DHT in a report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised DHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.42.

DHT stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.75. DHT Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $8.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $888.19 million, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.58.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $141.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.31 million. DHT had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.77%. DHT’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DHT Holdings Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.66%. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 224.56%.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

