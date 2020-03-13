Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Has $4.30 Million Stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the period. EnerSys accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of EnerSys worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at $14,966,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at $1,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ENS. TheStreet downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

NYSE:ENS opened at $43.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.58. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.60. EnerSys has a one year low of $37.60 and a one year high of $78.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $763.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.25 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 14.20%.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

