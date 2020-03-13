Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Has $5.07 Million Stock Holdings in Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) by 146.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,422 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,622 shares during the period. Ardmore Shipping comprises 1.4% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned approximately 1.69% of Ardmore Shipping worth $5,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,515,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,715,000 after acquiring an additional 44,441 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 907,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after buying an additional 232,100 shares during the last quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 632,965 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after buying an additional 295,294 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after buying an additional 33,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 607,072 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after buying an additional 98,265 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ASC opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ardmore Shipping Corp has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.36.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $38.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.91 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping Corp will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Ardmore Shipping’s payout ratio is presently -71.43%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

