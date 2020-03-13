Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Has $7.72 Million Holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,835 shares during the quarter. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc accounts for 2.2% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned 0.94% of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc worth $7,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 53,697 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 497,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,393,000 after acquiring an additional 28,159 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the 4th quarter valued at about $888,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 18,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 14,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RGR opened at $43.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.29. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a twelve month low of $38.44 and a twelve month high of $57.86. The stock has a market cap of $728.79 million, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

In related news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total transaction of $54,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

