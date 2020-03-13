Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Increases Position in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,161,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,700 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned about 9.76% of Hudson Technologies worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 54,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $0.74 on Friday. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $34.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Hudson Technologies had a negative return on equity of 41.34% and a negative net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $25.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies Inc operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing services.

