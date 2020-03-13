Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Invests $10.23 Million in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 305,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,226,000. G-III Apparel Group accounts for 2.9% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned 0.64% of G-III Apparel Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 40,981 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,841,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $201,268,000 after purchasing an additional 599,647 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 47.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 26,881 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIII opened at $13.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.03. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $43.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIII. BidaskClub downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

In related news, Director Bokhorst Willem Van sold 4,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $155,945.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,227.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

