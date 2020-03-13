Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Invests $2.93 Million in NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 260,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned 0.24% of NOW as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 13,225 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP lifted its holdings in NOW by 462.0% during the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 109,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 90,301 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in NOW by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,322,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,338 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in NOW during the 4th quarter valued at about $704,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in NOW by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 48,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 26,645 shares during the last quarter.

Get NOW alerts:

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $737.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.56. NOW Inc has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $15.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.88.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.35 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NOW Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

DNOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of NOW from $12.00 to $8.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of NOW from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NOW from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.