Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Invests $3.29 Million in WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 442,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned about 0.53% of WideOpenWest as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WOW. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 3rd quarter worth $676,000. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WOW opened at $3.38 on Friday. WideOpenWest Inc has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.44.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.13). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WOW. B. Riley lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of WideOpenWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. WideOpenWest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.29.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

