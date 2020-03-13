Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Invests $6.22 Million in Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 596,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,223,000. Habit Restaurants comprises 1.8% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned about 2.29% of Habit Restaurants as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Habit Restaurants by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,943 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC grew its position in Habit Restaurants by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 72,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Habit Restaurants by 490.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Habit Restaurants by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HABT opened at $13.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.09. Habit Restaurants Inc has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.52 million, a PE ratio of 87.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HABT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

