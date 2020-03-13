Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Makes New Investment in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned about 0.05% of ASGN at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 526.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in ASGN during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASGN by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in ASGN by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASGN alerts:

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.12. ASGN Inc has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $72.66.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. ASGN had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ASGN Inc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ASGN from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ASGN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.86.

ASGN Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN).

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.