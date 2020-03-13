Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Makes New Investment in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 689,717 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,918,000. Avid Technology accounts for approximately 1.7% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned approximately 1.60% of Avid Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVID. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Avid Technology during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Avid Technology during the third quarter worth $96,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Avid Technology by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 26,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,706 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Avid Technology by 24.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVID. ValuEngine raised Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley assumed coverage on Avid Technology in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avid Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

NASDAQ:AVID opened at $6.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $311.98 million, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average is $7.59. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $10.79.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.85 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.