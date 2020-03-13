Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Makes New Investment in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,107,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned 0.06% of Five Below at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 452.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 219.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVE. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Five Below from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Five Below from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Five Below from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

FIVE stock opened at $72.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.63. Five Below Inc has a twelve month low of $72.01 and a twelve month high of $148.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.78.

In other Five Below news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total transaction of $591,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,098.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

