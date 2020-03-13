Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Purchases New Shares in QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 399,027 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,109,000. QuinStreet makes up approximately 1.7% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned about 0.77% of QuinStreet as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miles Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 66,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 10.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 213,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 19,650 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 19.3% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 17.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $8.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.72. The company has a market cap of $498.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. QuinStreet Inc has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $17.13.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.31 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $103,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 335,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,538,922. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QNST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

