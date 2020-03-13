Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Purchases Shares of 46,819 Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 46,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,000. Hasbro accounts for about 1.4% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $53.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.91 and its 200-day moving average is $103.09. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.78 and a 12-month high of $126.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HAS shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.82.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

