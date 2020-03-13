Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Sells 138,428 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,310,902 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 138,428 shares during the quarter. Immersion makes up approximately 2.7% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned approximately 4.12% of Immersion worth $9,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Immersion by 37,346.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Immersion during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Immersion during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Immersion during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Immersion during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Immersion alerts:

Shares of Immersion stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.59. Immersion Co. has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $10.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Immersion had a negative net margin of 55.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $11.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Immersion Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IMMR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Immersion from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immersion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Immersion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.