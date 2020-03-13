Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Takes $3.07 Million Position in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned 0.22% of Viad as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Viad in the third quarter worth $35,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Viad in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Viad by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Viad in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viad in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viad alerts:

VVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti reduced their price target on Viad from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

NYSE VVI opened at $30.79 on Friday. Viad Corp has a 12 month low of $29.79 and a 12 month high of $72.27. The stock has a market cap of $700.06 million, a P/E ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. Viad had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $321.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Viad’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

In other Viad news, insider David W. Barry purchased 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.75 per share, with a total value of $30,112.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,836.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew B. Benett purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $59,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,145.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,130 shares of company stock worth $188,137. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.