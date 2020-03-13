Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Takes $3.28 Million Position in MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 240,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned 0.29% of MRC Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 14.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,115,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,220,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 16,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised MRC Global from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of MRC Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of MRC Global from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

In other news, Director H B. Wehrle III bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $444,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 537,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,857.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRC opened at $4.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $411.11 million, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.51. MRC Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $18.91.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

