Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Takes $4.20 Million Position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 110,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,199,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned 0.58% of BJ’s Restaurants as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BJRI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after buying an additional 68,138 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $18.35 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $411.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.77.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $291.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.52 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. BJ’s Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BJRI shares. TheStreet cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. CL King began coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.31.

In related news, Director Noah A. Elbogen purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.32 per share, for a total transaction of $439,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $37,279.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $781,765. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

