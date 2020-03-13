Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Takes Position in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 68,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned 0.30% of Douglas Dynamics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLOW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sidoti raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Douglas Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

In related news, CFO Sarah C. Lauber acquired 1,185 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.70 per share, with a total value of $52,969.50. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLOW opened at $35.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $861.22 million, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.71. Douglas Dynamics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.89.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.00 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Research analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.19%.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

