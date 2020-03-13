Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Takes Position in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 415,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,660,000. Primo Water comprises about 1.3% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Primo Water at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRMW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 434.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,289,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,408 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Primo Water by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 992,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after purchasing an additional 174,087 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Primo Water by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 935,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 349,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Primo Water by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Primo Water by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 499,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 33,504 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primo Water stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average of $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 155.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. Primo Water Co. has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $16.00.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $600.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.40 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRMW. Barrington Research cut Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair downgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Northland Securities downgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

