Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Short Interest Update

Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the February 13th total of 3,020,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 799,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of CLGX stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,276,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,990. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.04. Corelogic has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $51.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 71.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Corelogic had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $426.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.73 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Corelogic will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Corelogic news, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $329,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,685,069.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul F. Folino sold 650 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $30,270.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,552.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,100 shares of company stock valued at $739,668. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Corelogic by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 42,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Corelogic by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Corelogic by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Corelogic by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Corelogic by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

CLGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Corelogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Corelogic in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Corelogic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Corelogic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

