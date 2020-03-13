CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $146.13 Million

Brokerages expect CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) to report $146.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $148.53 million and the lowest is $142.37 million. CoreSite Realty reported sales of $138.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full year sales of $606.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $604.45 million to $609.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $656.80 million, with estimates ranging from $643.90 million to $673.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.17 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on COR. Bank of America lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.44.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $58,016.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,423.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $245,168.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,590.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,467 shares of company stock worth $2,340,480 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 459.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE COR opened at $97.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.93. CoreSite Realty has a 52 week low of $95.42 and a 52 week high of $123.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 95.69%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

