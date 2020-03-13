Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 127.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,542,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 865,500 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.20% of Corning worth $44,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Corning by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 86,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 51,493 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Corning by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,049 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in Corning by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 144,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,740,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.80. The company had a trading volume of 9,028,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,884,473. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $35.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GLW. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.09.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

