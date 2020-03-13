Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Short Interest Down 14.3% in February

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the February 13th total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 580,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OFC shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick bought 1,061 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.31 per share, with a total value of $30,036.91. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 135,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,845,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $148,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 262,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,790,392.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,640 shares of company stock worth $105,249 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,254,000 after buying an additional 763,461 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,117,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,630,000 after purchasing an additional 91,678 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 59,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFC stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $22.52. The stock had a trading volume of 447,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,222. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.13.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

