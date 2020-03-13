Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Wedbush

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Wedbush from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 223.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CRVS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.95.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $79.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.78. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $8.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.90.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,013,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 75,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 32,979 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 47,293 shares during the period. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

