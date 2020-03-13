Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,800 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 30,919 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $33,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 1,131,577 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 343.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 629,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $181,470,000 after purchasing an additional 487,907 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 685,197 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $201,393,000 after purchasing an additional 248,358 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $54,764,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,375 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,948,000 after purchasing an additional 124,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Argus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $289.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Nomura upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $328.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.20.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $22.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $302.27. 6,046,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,495,116. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $309.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.24. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $232.95 and a 12 month high of $325.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

