Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Boosted by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,633 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,460,945 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,426,041,000 after buying an additional 93,587 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,278,353 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $669,653,000 after buying an additional 33,541 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,064,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $606,901,000 after buying an additional 39,146 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,729,687 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $508,390,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,556,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $448,544,000 after buying an additional 46,008 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ COST opened at $279.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $232.95 and a 1 year high of $325.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $309.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.20.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.