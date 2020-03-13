Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CRO Steven M. Winter Sells 1,784 Shares

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CRO Steven M. Winter sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $221,947.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 14,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,733.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ COUP traded up $5.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.84. 2,356,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,571. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.85 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Coupa Software Inc has a 12-month low of $85.90 and a 12-month high of $178.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Coupa Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Coupa Software from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Coupa Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 307.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,580,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $416,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,400,000 after purchasing an additional 35,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 141,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,282,000 after purchasing an additional 69,117 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

