Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) Director Purchases $194,200.00 in Stock

Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) Director Robert S. Silberman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $194,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CVA traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.99. 1,895,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,462. Covanta Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $18.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Covanta had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Covanta Holding Corp will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.01%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,428.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Covanta during the 4th quarter worth $63,884,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Covanta during the 4th quarter worth $2,597,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Covanta by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,526,962 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,660,000 after purchasing an additional 35,932 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Covanta by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 355,103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 38,951 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Covanta during the 4th quarter worth $4,162,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Covanta in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

