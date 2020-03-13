Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) Short Interest Update

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 450,900 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the February 13th total of 533,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.9 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Crawford & Company stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $7.24. 53,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,632. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.92 million, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.12. Crawford & Company has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded Crawford & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday.

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

