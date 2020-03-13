Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Price Target Cut to $419.00

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $448.00 to $419.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CACC. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.33.

Credit Acceptance stock opened at $368.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 35.47 and a quick ratio of 35.47. Credit Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $362.62 and a fifty-two week high of $509.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $431.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $443.15.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $385.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.34 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will post 21.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 10,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.20, for a total transaction of $4,722,737.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,986,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,692,323. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Booth acquired 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $400.75 per share, with a total value of $300,562.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,552 shares of company stock valued at $83,257,976. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACC. KBC Group lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group now owns 11,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors now owns 4,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 15,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 75,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

