Credit Suisse Group Cuts GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $11.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GPS. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of GAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of GAP in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.27.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average of $16.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.88. GAP has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. GAP had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep now owns 1,558,759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,417,000 after buying an additional 565,694 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management bought a new position in GAP during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,788,000. Janus Capital Management boosted its stake in GAP by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 57,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 18,857 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors lifted its position in shares of GAP by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors now owns 136,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark acquired a new stake in shares of GAP during the 3rd quarter valued at $0. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

