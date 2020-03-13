Credit Suisse Group Lowers Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) to Underperform

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

CIB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BTIG Research cut shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bancolombia from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bancolombia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Shares of NYSE:CIB traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.22. 949,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,802. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.22. Bancolombia has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 13,336 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 76,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.44% of the company’s stock.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

