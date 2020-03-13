Credits (CS) Price Reaches $0.0309

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 24% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. Credits has a market cap of $5.74 million and $171,106.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits token can currently be purchased for $0.0309 or 0.00000563 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, Gate.io, IDEX and Kucoin. In the last week, Credits has traded down 36.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00038015 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000138 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,983,344 tokens. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en. Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, IDEX, LBank, Tidex, Gate.io, Kucoin, CoinBene, WazirX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

