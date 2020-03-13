Cryptopay Trading 47.2% Lower Over Last Week (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Cryptopay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0169 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Cryptopay has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $5,159.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cryptopay has traded 47.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00051835 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00486833 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.90 or 0.04984704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00036978 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00057959 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006499 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00018570 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017879 BTC.

Cryptopay Token Profile

CPAY is a token. Its launch date was September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,364,540 tokens. Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

