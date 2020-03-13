Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,174 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Cummins worth $69,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 32,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 68,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $1,976,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cummins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up previously from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.31.

CMI traded up $3.24 on Friday, hitting $132.33. 43,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,003. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.07 and a 12 month high of $186.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.82%.

Cummins declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $1,750,290.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,022,855.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $905,011.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,653,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.