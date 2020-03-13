Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $7.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,252,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,550. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.30. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.07 and a 12-month high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

Cummins declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on CMI. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.31.

In related news, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,022,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

