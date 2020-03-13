CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

CVI stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.93. CVR Energy has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $55.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.37.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. CVR Energy had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,399,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,007,000 after purchasing an additional 294,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,338,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,130,000 after buying an additional 134,083 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,063,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,006,000 after buying an additional 72,289 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,594,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,424,000 after buying an additional 14,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

