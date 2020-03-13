CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) is Markston International LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Markston International LLC reduced its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,204 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,064 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 2.5% of Markston International LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Markston International LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $24,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,464,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $257,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,449 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $79,201,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,031,168 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $150,894,000 after buying an additional 828,231 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in CVS Health by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,032,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $225,270,000 after buying an additional 461,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 7.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,515,102 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $347,837,000 after buying an additional 364,422 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CVS. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CVS Health from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra lifted their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $5.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.64. The company had a trading volume of 15,466,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,337,149. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.69. The stock has a market cap of $75.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.97.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

